FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $35,497.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

