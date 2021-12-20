Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,306.37 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.83 or 0.08265214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,618.54 or 1.00164416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

