Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 8.7%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 36,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,371,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £94.42 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

