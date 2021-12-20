Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,350.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVTF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

