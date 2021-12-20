Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Up 0.5%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €58.60 ($65.84) and last traded at €58.55 ($65.79). Approximately 50,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.25 ($65.45).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.00 ($83.15).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.01.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.