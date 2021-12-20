Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

