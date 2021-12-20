First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.39

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 9038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15.
In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
