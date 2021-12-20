First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.39

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 9038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

