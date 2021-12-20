FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.40

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

