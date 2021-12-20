Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

