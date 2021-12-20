FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 36,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 52,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

