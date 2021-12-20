FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $69.40. 10,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

