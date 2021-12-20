FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.46 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 83,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 126,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.