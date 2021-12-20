Flow (FLOW) One Day Volume Hits $51.82 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $8.12 or 0.00017314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $51.82 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

