Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.37

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of -0.80.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

