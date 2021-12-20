Flux (FLUX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.36 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Flux has a market capitalization of $340.81 million and $14.36 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00334736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00130141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00086483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 222,073,692 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.