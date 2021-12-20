FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

FMC opened at $103.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

