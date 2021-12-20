Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 3.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,334,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,707,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.