Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $92.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Freshpet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.