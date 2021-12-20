Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Up 5%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 13,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

