Frontier Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Frontier has a market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $29.36 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

