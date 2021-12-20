FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 3.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 143,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,333,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

