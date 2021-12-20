Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15), with a volume of 1828528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.27. The firm has a market cap of £25.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.