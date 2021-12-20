Function X One Day Volume Reaches $12.24 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $380.95 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.03 or 0.98751793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.05 or 0.01118356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

