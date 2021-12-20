Fundamenta Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $287,019.19 and approximately $2,106.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,348,872 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,592 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.