Furucombo Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $940,971.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

