Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading 10.6% Higher

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) traded up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.72). 42,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 27,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.69 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.