Fusion Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Fusion has a market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,370.14 or 0.99957174 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001310 BTC.
Fusion Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “
Buying and Selling Fusion
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.