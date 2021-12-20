Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRNWF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$47.47 during trading on Monday. Future has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.