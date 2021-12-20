FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

AUB opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 56.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 713.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

