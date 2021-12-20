FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.72 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

