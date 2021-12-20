FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

