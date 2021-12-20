FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

