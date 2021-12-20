FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issued By Piper Sandler

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

