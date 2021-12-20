FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

AR opened at $17.11 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

