FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATY. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CATY opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.