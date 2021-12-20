FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of LII opened at $312.48 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.15 and its 200-day moving average is $322.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

