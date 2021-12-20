FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bakkt Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bakkt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

BKKT opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

