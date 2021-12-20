FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.86. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.47.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$164.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.