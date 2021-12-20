FY2021 EPS Estimates for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Increased by Analyst

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Certara in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CERT opened at $27.48 on Monday. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $2,727,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,353,161 shares of company stock valued at $280,935,181. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Certara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Certara by 139.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Certara by 17.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

