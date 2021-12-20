FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Boosted by Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 248,544 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,946,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

