FY2021 EPS Estimates for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Increased by Analyst

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Expensify in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $35.01 on Monday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

