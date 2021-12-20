FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Increased by Piper Sandler

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

