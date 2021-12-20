FY2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

GNRC opened at $357.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.90 and its 200-day moving average is $419.35. Generac has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

