FY2021 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.56 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$488.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$13.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.15%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

