FY2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of PDCE opened at $46.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

