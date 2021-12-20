FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.