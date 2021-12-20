Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 348,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,976,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

