Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

