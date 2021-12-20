Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $56.67 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Gas has a total market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00012105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

