GCN Coin Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $77,820.10 and $10.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00321170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

